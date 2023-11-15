Man arrested following standoff on I-94 near Miles City

MILES CITY — A man was arrested after a nearly two-hour standoff that closed a portion of Interstate 94 near Miles City on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

According to a press release issued Wednesday by Custer County Sheriff Brandon Kelm, the incident began at 9:24 p.m. when law enforcement and medical crews responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash on the highway at milepost 139.

A medical crew made contact with a male driver inside the vehicle, the press release states, and at some point the man brandished a firearm "resulting in a standoff with the male subject who had barricaded himself inside the crashed vehicle with the firearm."

Law enforcement officials set up a perimeter near the vehicle and the highway was closed in both directions. During the standoff, the suspect "discharged a single round from his firearm into his vehicle," the sheriff said in the press release.

At about 10:40 p.m. "the male suspect was removed from the vehicle by law enforcement and placed in custody," the sheriff said.

There were no injuries to any law enforcement officers or medical responders.

The man was booked into the Custer County Detention Center and Sheriff Kelm says the investigation is ongoing.