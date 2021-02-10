Menu

Man arrested following threats in Columbia Falls

MTN News
Glacier Gateway Elementary School in Columbia Falls
Glacier Gateway Elementary School
Posted at 9:52 AM, Feb 10, 2021
COLUMBIA FALLS — A man is in custody after the Columbia Falls Police Department received a complaint that he had made an indirect threat against Glacier Gateway Elementary School.

Law enforcement shared in a social media post that after reviewing the text messages and speaking with the reporting party, officers quickly identified a suspect.

"By 7:45 pm, with the assistance of the Kalispell Police Department and Flathead County Sheriff's Department, the suspect was taken into custody in Evergreen for charges related to the threats as well as other local misdemeanor warrants," the social media post reads.

The suspect has not been identified and police do not believe there are any further threats to the school district.

