Man arrested for assaulting Montana Dept. of Transportation workers at Missoula homeless camp

MISSOULA - A man was arrested Thursday for assaulting two Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) workers at a homeless camp under the Reserve Street Bridge.

Todd Spence was given six citations and was set to appear in Missoula County Justice court on Friday afternoon.

MTN News had a reporter on scene at the time of the incident, as volunteers returned for another cleanup.

MDT — the property owner — told us workers were removing larger structures and debris that couldn't be cleared this spring.

Witnesses said they heard a man yelling at the workers for removing his personal items.

The citations detail property damage, causing injury to the workers, trespassing, offensive language, and stealing.

The man was arrested and taken to the Missoula County Detention Center following the incident.

The MDT workers were taken to the hospital but are believed to be in good condition.