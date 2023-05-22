Man arrested for attempted deliberate homicide in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — David McCabe of Bozeman has been charged with attempted deliberate homicide after allegedly shooting a man staying at his trailer with a shotgun.

According to charging documents, around 11:26 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, McCabe called 911 saying he had shot his friend, Robert Corona, with birdshot in self-defense.

Corona was reportedly staying with McCabe while going through a divorce.

Upon law enforcement’s arrival at the residence, Corona was reportedly found with two gunshot wounds. A knife was also found nearby on the floor.

Corona was brought to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center for treatment.

McCabe was taken to the Law and Justice Center to be interviewed.

McCabe continued to say during his interview that he shot Corona in self-defense after Corona came at him with a knife.

He eventually stopped answering questions without an attorney present.

Corona later told law enforcement while recovering at the hospital that McCabe began arguing with him as they picked up food from a local bar, continuing as they returned to McCabe's trailer.

McCabe allegedly became more aggressive and tried to fight Corona.

At one point as they were arguing, Corona told police that McCabe left him in the kitchen, then returned with his shotgun, firing it without saying anything to Corona.

According to court documents, officers interviewed other friends of McCabe.

The account of the incident as described by McCabe does not match up with physical evidence at the scene, according to law enforcement.

McCabe was seen in court Monday, May 22, and bail was set at $100,000. His preliminary hearing is set for June 9.

We will provide updates if we receive more information.