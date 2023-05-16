Man arrested in connection with woman found dead in Yellowstone National Park ID'd

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Authorities have identified the man arrested in connection with a woman found dead in a vehicle in Yellowstone National Park on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Wyoming, Michael Wayne McCollum, 47 of Texas is facing three misdemeanor charges of operating under a suspected or revoked license, possession of a controlled substance, and occupants of care not using seat belts.

"Mccollum does not have any other charges at this time," said Lori Hogan of the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Wyoming.

His detention hearing is set for Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Mammoth, Wyoming.

According to the motion for detention hearing documents, this case is eligible for a detention order because there is a "serious risk Defendant will flee" and a "serious risk obstruction of justice."

Mccollum is represented by Laura Geyer Heinrich.

We will provide updates if we receive more information.