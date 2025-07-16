Man arrested in fatal Ravalli County shooting identified

HAMILTON — Authorities have released the name of the man who was arrested following a Tuesday fatal shooting that happened south of Hamilton.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says Scott Paul Peratis, 55, of Hamilton, was arrested on a pending deliberate homicide charge.

Sheriff Holton also identified the victim as 52-year-old David Earl Connors of Simi Valley, California.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation.

"The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office is confident that this is an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the community," a news release states.