Man arrested near Butte after high-speed chase

BUTTE - A Great Falls man is in custody in Butte, accused of leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase, which began in a Town Pump parking lot west of Butte.

According to Butte police, Sonny Reese, age 33, was wanted in connection with stealing a van from a hotel in Great Falls.

The Montana Highway Patrol requested assistance from Butte police when the van in question was seen in the parking lot of the Town Pump in Rocker at about 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 7.

As police arrived at the scene, Reese is accused of getting in the van and fleeing from officers.

The pursuit went through Rocker, then continued west down the frontage road with speeds reaching close to 80 mph.

A Butte officer used a tire deflation device on the frontage road and was able to flatten some of the tires on the fleeing vehicle.

The chase continued past Ramsay until the suspect eventually abandoned the vehicle on Dawson Loop.

He then tried to run from the scene but was quickly apprehended by officers.

Reese faces charges of possession of stolen property, criminal endangerment, obstructing a peace officer, and reckless driving while eluding police.

Reese also has a warrant out of Powell County.