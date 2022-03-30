Man charged for death of Billings pedestrian

BILLINGS - A man authorities allege was driving drunk and fleeing the scene after fatally striking a pedestrian in Billings was charged Wednesday in Yellowstone County District Court.

Cooper Knutson Rude, 20, pleaded not guilty to felony counts of vehicular homicide while under the influence and failure to stop or remain at the scene involving death or serious bodily injury.

Rude was allowed to remain free on his own recognizance while the case is pending following an agreement between state prosecutors and his defense attorney that includes certain conditions, including regular breathalyzer testing and driving restrictions.

Rude is accused of causing the death of 31-year-old Dorian Kevin Ogden last Sept. 2 near the intersection of Central Avenue and Sante Fe Drive. Prosecutors allege Rude had a blood-alcohol level of 0.089% when he struck Ogden with a pickup truck.

Prosecutors allege that after striking the man Rude briefly stopped and let two occupants out of the truck and drove away from the scene. He was located by an officer a short time later near the intersection of Moore Lane and Simpson Street.

Read the full affidavit filed by prosecutors below: