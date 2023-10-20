Watch Now
Man charged in death of his ex-wife in Martin City

Kenneth James Floyd is accused of running over Kimberly Gilham on June 18, 2023, in a Martin City alley.
Posted at 8:58 AM, Oct 20, 2023
KALISPELL — A man is facing a negligent homicide charge in Flathead County for the death of his ex-wife earlier this year.

Court documents state Kenneth James Floyd is accused of running over Kimberly Gilham on June 18, 2023, in an alley between 1st Avenue North and Central Avenue in Martin City.

Gilham later died from her injuries.

Floyd was booked into the Flathead County Detention Center on Wednesday and charged with felony negligent homicide.

He made his initial appearance in court on Thursday and his arraignment has been set for Nov. 2, 2023.

