Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Man charged in murders of Bigfork residents pleads not guilty

Derrick James Jackson has been charged with two counts of deliberate homicide
Derrick James Jackson
Kiana Wilson/MTN News
Derrick James Jackson, who has been charged with two counts of deliberate homicide in the October 2022 deaths of two Bigfork residents, appeared in a Kalispell courtroom on Feb. 16, 2023.
Derrick James Jackson
Posted at 10:22 AM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 12:25:43-05

KALISPELL – The man who has been charged with the murders of two Bigfork residents pleaded not guilty in his arraignment hearing on Thursday morning.

Derrick James Jackson has been charged with two counts of deliberate homicide and one count each of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

The bodies of Stanley Allen Grotberg, 65, and Tricia Lynn Demotts, 62, were found at their home in Bigfork in October of 2022.

Jackson is scheduled for his next court appearance in a Kalispell courtroom on April 3, 2023.

- information from Kiana Wilson included in this report

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App