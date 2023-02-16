Man charged in murders of Bigfork residents pleads not guilty

KALISPELL – The man who has been charged with the murders of two Bigfork residents pleaded not guilty in his arraignment hearing on Thursday morning.

Derrick James Jackson has been charged with two counts of deliberate homicide and one count each of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

The bodies of Stanley Allen Grotberg, 65, and Tricia Lynn Demotts, 62, were found at their home in Bigfork in October of 2022.

Jackson is scheduled for his next court appearance in a Kalispell courtroom on April 3, 2023.

- information from Kiana Wilson included in this report