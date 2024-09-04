Man faces rape charge in Bozeman after meeting woman on dating app

BOZEMAN — A Bozeman man accused of rape after meeting a woman on an online dating app was seen in Gallatin County Justice Court Tuesday morning.

James Christian Andrew Johnston, 29, was charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent following an alleged incident that took place on the night of Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.

MTN News

According to court documents, the victim reported meeting a man on the dating app Tinder.

The victim told a detective with Bozeman Special Victims Unit she met the man at his apartment, where they initially agreed to consensual sex.

Court documents say Johnston then raped her after she told him to stop when he refused to comply with what she said was acceptable.

The woman was eventually able to leave the apartment and went to the hospital to be seen by a forensic nurse.

In court, Johnston's bail was set at $200,000. If he posts bond, he will be subject to GPS monitoring while the case proceeds.