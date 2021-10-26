Watch
Man facing charges after crash kills his passenger in Missoula

Posted at 3:03 PM, Oct 26, 2021
MISSOULA — A 20-year-old man faces felony charges after a high-speed chase through Missoula ended in a crash that killed his 17-year-old passenger.

Kemari Parks faces charges for vehicular homicide while under the influence and criminal endangerment for the Oct. 20 incident.

Court documents state a Missoula Police officer noticed a vehicle traveling at least 60 mph on West Broadway and tried to pull the vehicle over.

Prosecutors say the car continued driving fast — eventually reaching South Fifth Street West near Higgins Avenue and crashing.

The driver, later identified as Parks, ran but was later apprehended.

His 17-year-old passenger died the next morning from his injuries in the crash.

