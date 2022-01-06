Man facing numerous charges following arrest in Missoula

MISSOULA — A man arrested early Thursday morning by police in Missoula is being held on several charges.

Missoula Police Detective Lt. Eddie McLean says an arrest warrant was issued on Monday for Shane Hobbs.

Hobbs is accused of Assault with a Weapon, Aggravated Assault, Sexual Assault, Unlawful Restraint, Tampering with a Witness, and Intimidation.

McLean says a “female reported Hobbs physically assaulted her, strangled her and attempted to sexually assault her after she refused to have sex with him. Hobbs grabbed a handgun and threatened to kill the victim when she was calling 9-1-1.”

Hobbs reportedly left the scene after he realized the female was on the phone with 911 dispatchers.

McLean states in a news release that a “threat assessment led to the decision to utilize the Missoula Police Department’s tactical team to serve the arrest warrant.”

Police set up surveillance at Hobbs’ residence on Wednesday and he was taken into custody early Thursday morning.

The Missoula Police Department SWAT Team responded to Hobbs’ residence in the 300 block of East Front Street at 1:30 a.m. Thursday where he was taken into custody without incident.

Hobbs is being held on a $150,000 bond.