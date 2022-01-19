Man facing numerous charges following Missoula incident

MISSOULA — A man is facing numerous charges after being accused of assaulting a female late Tuesday night in Missoula.

Missoula Police Department spokesman Detective Lieutenant Eddie McLean a female called police at approximately 11:15 p.m. asking that a person be removed from her home. The caller was transferred to 911 dispatchers but reportedly hung up the phone prior to providing additional information, according to a news release.

She then texted 911 just prior to midnight requesting someone be removed from her residence. McLean says dispatchers contacted the female and learned a physical altercation had occurred with a male, later identified as 35-year-old Nathan Harbison.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Butte Street and found Harbison outside the residence and immediately detained him. The victim told officers an argument escalated to the point Harbison pushed her several times, causing her to fall.

Harbison then reportedly attempted to remove the victim’s pants, pulling them partially down, according to a news release. The victim reported being in fear and further believed Harbison was attempting to have sex with her.

When the victim attempted to call 911 on her cell phone, Harbison reportedly threw her phone. The victim additionally told officers he covered her mouth to prevent her from speaking to 911.

Officers interviewed Harbison and subsequently arrested him for Partner/Family Member Assault, Attempted Sexual Intercourse without Consent, and Criminal Destruction of or Tampering with Communication Device.

According to McLean, police learned during an interview with the victim that an assault also occurred on Dec. 27, 2021, where Harbison injured the victim.