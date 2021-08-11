Man facing several charges following Columbia Falls incident

KALISPELL — A man is behind bars in Kalispell after being arrested early Wednesday following an incident with law enforcement.

Flathead County Sheriff’s Office deputies located an occupied stolen vehicle at approximately 6 a.m. at Last Best Storage on Berne Road in Columbia Falls.

The man -- who has been identified as 34-year-old transient Nicholas E. Jones -- was in the driver’s seat was asleep and the doors were locked.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Henio says that since “Jones had led law enforcement on dangerous pursuits recently, and made threats against law enforcement, deputies placed patrol vehicles in front and behind the stolen truck and placed a tire deflation device in front of the stolen vehicle.”

Deputies attempted to call Jones out of the vehicle but Sheriff Heino says Jones started the vehicle and rammed two patrol vehicles, prior to leading deputies on a short pursuit.

Law enforcement was able to perform a Pursuit Intervention Technique to end the pursuit. Jones lost control of the vehicle and it crashed near Bad Rock Fire Department.

Jones then refused to exit the vehicle. Sheriff Heino stated in a news release, “a coordinated effort between patrol deputies, a K9 deputy, and SWAT officers resulted in the arrest of Jones.”

Jones was transported to the hospital where he was treated and released for injuries sustained from the vehicle accident and a bite from the K9.

Jones was booked into the Flathead County Detention Center on multiple charges including Assault on a Peace Officer, Assault with a Weapon, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Eluding, Criminal Mischief and Resisting Arrest.

Jones also had a Felony Probation Violation Warrant out of Powell County as well as a Misdemeanor Warrant put out by the Kalispell Police Department.

Detectives from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office will be handling the investigation.

