Crime and Courts

Man hospitalized following Billings shooting

Posted at 2:11 PM, Aug 26, 2022
BILLINGS - Billings police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital early Thursday morning.

Police said the shooting was reported at about 3:15 a.m. near Division Street and Lewis Avenue.

A 49-year-old man from Billings suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect fled on foot and the investigation was ongoing. No further information was released.

