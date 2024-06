BILLINGS — Billings police are investigating a stabbing with a machete that happened Wednesday afternoon at North Park.

The call came in at 1:46 p.m. of two men fighting in the park.

One of the men was hacked with the machete in the head and face and taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

The suspect left before officers arrived and has not been located.

Police provided the update below late Wednesday: