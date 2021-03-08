Man jailed following attempted armed robbery in Missoula

MISSOULA — A man is behind bars following a Sunday night armed robbery of a Missoula casino.

Missoula Police Department spokesman Sgt. Travis Welsh says officers responded to reports of an armed robbery with a knife at a casino in the 2200 block of Brooks Street at approximately 10:30 p.m.

An employee reported that a man came into the business with a knife and demanded money. Sgt. Welsh says the employee used pepper spray and the suspect then left the casino on foot.

No money or merchandise was taken and no injuries have been reported.

A man matching the suspect’s description was found about 45 minutes later at the Johnson Street warming shelter.

Sgt. Welsh says the man – who has been identified as 21-year-old Noah Gochis -- was identified as the robbery suspect and taken into custody.

