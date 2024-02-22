Man jailed following domestic dispute, police pursuit in Polson

POLSON — A man is behind bars in Lake County after leading law enforcement on a pursuit following a domestic dispute on Wednesday night.

Polson Police Chief George Simpson says officers responded to a residence near 1st Street West and 5th Avenue West at approximately 9 p.m. and determined an armed suspect had left the scene.

Officers found the suspect vehicle in the area and a short vehicle pursuit began. The chase went through the east side of Polson and on parts of U.S. Highway 93. Police attempted to stop the vehicle using a tire deflation device but were unsuccessful, according to a news release.

The driver — identified as Harry Medland III — eventually stopped in the 1500 block of 7th Street East and was taken into custody without further incident and no injuries were reported. Chief Simpson says Medland threw three guns, which were later found, out of the vehicle.

Officers learned during an investigation that Medland had allegedly fired a gun inside a home before law enforcement arrived at the scene. He was arrested and taken to the Lake County Detention Center.

Medland is being held pending charges of assault with a weapon and fleeing/eluding law enforcement. Chief Simpson added that other felony charges are pending as the Lake County Attorney’s Office reviews the incident.

“The safety of our community is paramount, and your local law enforcement team works diligently to preserve the peace. We’re grateful to have the brave men and women of the Polson Police Department to call on in our time of need.” – Polson Chief of Police George Simpson

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office, CSKT Tribal Police and the Montana Highway Patrol also responded to the incident.