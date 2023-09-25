Man jailed following weekend assault in Kalispell

KALISPELL — The Kalispell Police Department responded to an apartment complex for a report of a physical disturbance between a male and female shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

Officers found the female and removed her from the area. According to a news release, she was treated for minor injuries.

Police say the suspect, who has been identified as 28-year-old Trevor Berggren, barricaded himself inside his apartment and refused to come out.

The Northwest Montana Regional SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Teams responded to the scene and Berggren was arrested.

He is being held at the Flathead County Detention Center on pending felony charges of Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member and Assault with a Weapon.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Kalispell Police Officer Cory Clarke at 406-758-7780.