Guilty plea entered in Cascade County homicide case

GREAT FALLS — A woman entered a plea agreement in court on December 23, 2025, pleading guilty to felony counts of deliberate homicide and criminal mischief.

Kelsey Staigmiller signed a plea agreement, filed on December 22, 2025, agreeing to plead guilty to the 2 charges, with the remaining charges of criminal endangerment, robbery, theft and burglary dismissed.

The charges stem from a May 18th incident, in which Staigmiller reportedly carjacked a truck occupied by Sarah Bailey.

Bailey fought back, causing the vehicle to be driven in a “highly dangerous and erratic manner” as the two struggled. Bailey sustained injuries that resulted in her death.

Watch previous coverage: Woman arrested near Missoula pleads not guilty to homicide

Woman arrested near Missoula pleads not guilty to homicide

Bailey worked from her Central Avenue tattoo studio, Sparrow & Arrows, for 11 years.

“She was an incredible human, she was a bright light, and she did not deserve to go this way,” said Julie Curtis, owner of Nosh MT.

Remembering Sarah Bailey:

Remembering Sarah Bailey

Her friends say the legacy she leaves behind resonates loudly in the hearts of those who knew her.

“As far as our plans right now, it is our intention to make sure that the shop survives and thrives going forward and honors her legacy,” said Samantha Houston, Bailey’s previous apprentice.

Staigmiller has been subject to about 18 arrest warrants since 2020, with seven of those being open at the time of Bailey's death.

According to Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki, Staigmiller does not have a felony criminal history in Cascade County.

Staigmiller is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Friday, February 27, 2026.