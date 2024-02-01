Man pleads guilty to stealing from Blackfeet tribe

GREAT FALLS — The former operations manager for the Blackfeet Tribe, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, in federal court in Great Falls to stealing federal COVID-19 relief funding from the tribe.

In accordance with a plea agreement, signed on January 2, 2024, James Cameron McNeely of Browning pleaded guilty to a charge of theft from an Indian tribal goverment receiving federal funding.

The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and/or a fine of up to $250,000. In addition, McNeely must pay "complete restitution."

McNeely admitted to stealing more than $78,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funding meant for the tribe by fraudulently submitting requests for repayments to the tribe after falsely claiming to buy COVID supplies

In exchange for pleading guilty, all other charges against McNeely have been dropped.

