NewsCrime and Courts

Man reaches plea deal on a charge of stealing from Blackfeet Tribe

James Cameron McNeely of Browning is charged with stealing federal COVID-19 relief funding from the tribe.
Blackfeet Tribe sign
Posted at 3:33 PM, Jan 21, 2024
GREAT FALLS — The former operations manager for the Blackfeet Tribe has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors who charged him with stealing federal COVID-19 relief funding from the Tribe.

In accordance with the plea agreement, signed on January 2, 2024, James Cameron McNeely of Browning will plead guilty to the charge of theft from an Indian tribal government receiving federal funding.

The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and/or a fine of up to $250,000. In addition, McNeely must pay "complete restitution."

In exchange for pleading guilty, all other charges against McNeely will be dropped.

