GREAT FALLS — A man pleaded no contest in Great Falls on Tuesday to a charge of deliberate homicide for killing five-year old Antonio "Tony" Renova.

Emilio Renova was charged for the November 2019 death of his son; Tony's mother Stephanie Byington was also charged for his death.

Prosecutors have agreed not to make a sentencing recommendation and will leave the sentencing of Renova up to the judge.

Sentencing for Renova is scheduled for April 29, 2022.