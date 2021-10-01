GREAT FALLS — Joshua Dean Fish, who admitted to coercing minor girls in Montana to send him sexually explicit images of themselves through the internet and also to receiving child pornography, was sentenced in federal court in Great Falls on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

“Fish communicated directly with children through the internet to coerce them into sending him sexually explicit images of themselves. Many parents and guardians have little ability to monitor these kinds of communications. Anyone who exploits children in this way is an extreme danger to our children and a substantial threat to the community and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I want to thank Assistant U.S. Attorney Cyndee L. Peterson and the investigative agencies in Montana and Arizona for their work on this case,” Acting U.S. Attorney Johnson said in a news release.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris presided, and sentenced Fish to 19 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.