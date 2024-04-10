Man sentenced on meth trafficking charges in Missoula

MISSOULA — A Missoula man was sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday after admitting to drug trafficking charges.

U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich says 45-year-old Marcus Lejon Williams — who pleaded guilty in December 2023 to attempted possession with intent to distribute meth — has been sentenced to 10 years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release.

Prosecutors stated in court documents that law enforcement received information that Williams was distributing large amounts of meth, after receiving it through the mail, and also had firearms at his home.

A U.S. Postal Service inspector searched a package containing suspected meth that was addressed to a person at Williams’ address in January 2022. The package contained approximately 1,000 grams of meth.

Postal records showed two other similar packages were shipped from California to Williams’ address in May 2021 and September 2021.

Law enforcement made a controlled delivery of the package, with the meth removed, according to a news release. Williams and the person to whom the package was addressed came out to accept the package in a parking lot.

A search warrant was then executed on the residence where officers found a 9 mm handgun.

Williams admitted that the package was for him and that he had been getting meth from his source in California once every two months for the past six or seven years.

According to prosecutors, Williams also stated that he had been “in the game” for 25 or 26 years, was tired of doing it for a living and estimated that he made $120,000 to $130,000. Williams also admitted that the gun was his and that he used it for protection.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided over the sentencing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer S. Clark prosecuted the case. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Missoula Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation.