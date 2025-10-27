Man stabbed in downtown Helena, suspect in custody

HELENA — A man needed hospital treatment after being stabbed in Helena on Thursday.

Helena Police responded to the 100 block of South Warren Street at around 10:30 p.m. that night for a report of an assault.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who had been stabbed.

The man was treated for his wounds and is reported to be in stable condition.

Helena Police located and apprehended a male suspect for the stabbing at 4:15 p.m. on Friday.

He was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant related to the case without issue.

The identity of the suspect or the victim has not been released at this time.