Lincoln County Flooding: Dam warning, road closures, & town halls

LIBBY — Lincoln County is reeling from the impacts of mass flooding as officials prepare to address the communities of Libby and Troy in two town halls this weekend.

Northwest Montana was slammed by heavy rain, creating hazardous conditions across the region, including a warning that a diversion dam near Libby could fail.



County officials declared a state of emergency on Thursday as several bridges have been washed out and a handful of roads closed due to safety concerns.

Watch the latest on Lincoln County flooding here:

Cleanup continues after heavy rains cause severe flooding in Lincoln County

On Friday afternoon, the Lincoln County Health Department shared an updated list of bridge and road closures:



Farm to Market ( Lauer Lane to Swede Mtn)

Granite Creek Rd ( Charles Avenue to Highland Drive) Cherry Creek Bridge is out

Upper Cherry Creek & Poor Man Road- road washed out

Lower Granite Creek- Bridge out

Libby Creek Road

West Fisher Creek Road- portion washed out

Champion Haul Road- Road washout

Trainer Street- roadway under water

Lower Quartz Creek Bridge- Needs inspected

8 Mile Libby Creek Bridge- Bridge out

Libby Creek to Ramsey- Bridge out

Lower Flower Creek Reservoir Access Road- needs repair

Troy:

Lake Creek Road- Bridge Out

Ross Creek- Bridge Out

Callahan Creek- Levy washed out

Engineers are also monitoring the Lower Flower Creek Diversion Dam, which has the potential for failure as flood conditions have compromised the structure. The structure is currently holding.

If the dam fails, however, the resulting water flow could impact residents in several neighborhoods.

The Lincoln County Health Department highlighted those neighborhoods below:

City of Libby

Residents who want to relocate can call 406-293-6295 for assistance.

A town hall Saturday in Libby will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Dome Theatre on Mineral Avenue. Troy's town hall begins at 1 p.m. Sunday at the high school auditorium.

Bottled water will be available at both meetings.

The American Red Cross has established a shelter at the Libby Assembly of God at 105 Collins Avenue. Pets are welcome outside of the facility under the owner’s control.

Arrangements have been made at J. Neils Memorial Park for large animals and livestock. People are asked to coordinate with Dallas Bowe at 406-291-2341.

The Lincoln County Health Department is posting the latest updates to its Facebook page. You can visit by clicking here.