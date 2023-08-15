Watch Now
Man suspected in St. Ignatius arson fire arrested

Posted at 1:32 PM, Aug 15, 2023
ST. IGNATIUS – A man suspected of arson is behind bars at the Lake County Detention Center.

The St. Ignatius Police Department reports that 42-year-old Justin Teigin was arrested early on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.

He is suspected of committing arson and other criminal offenses, according to a social media post.

The arrest occurred during an incident that he was a suspect, which prompted a response from the Saint Ignatius Volunteer Fire Department, and the Saint Ignatius Police Department.

Teigin is being held in the Polson jail on a felony charge of arson and felony possession of dangerous drugs.

An investigation into the incident is continuing.

