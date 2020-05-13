Man who crashed into Flathead home, killed sleeping teen, sentenced to prison

KALISPELL — A man who drove drunk into an Evergreen home in 2019, killing a teenager while she slept, has been sentenced to prison.

Jared Parsons, who was found guilty of vehicular homicide while under the influence, was sentenced on Wednesday to 17 years in the Montana State Prison with 10 years suspended.

Parsons has already been in the Flathead County jail for over a year and will be credited for 384 days for his time served. He was drunk when he drove into 15-year-old Erin Howk’s house killing her while she slept in April of 2019.

Family and friends of Erin Howk gave emotional testimony in court with Brittainy Howk, Erin’s mother saying, “I don’t hate him [Jared Parsons] he’s just a person”.

She asked that Parsons get the correct treatment for alcohol addiction and also told the court that she is working to hold bartenders and bars responsible for over-serving customers like Parsons.

- information from Maren Siu included in this report.