Man who shot store clerk during Billings robbery sentenced to 18 years

BILLINGS — A man who admitted to shooting a Billings convenience store clerk in the arm during a 2019 robbery was sentenced Thursday to 18 years and nine months in federal prison and five years supervised release.

Darren Samuel Whiteman, 37, a transient, pleaded guilty to robbery and firearms charges on Nov. 20, 2020.

A witness identified Whiteman as the man who entered the Gas n Go store at 800 Jackson Ave. on Nov. 24, 2019, demanded money and shot the clerk.

The clerk told police that Whiteman said, “Open the cash register. I’m robbing the place. Imma pop this bitch.” He fled in a pickup truck.

Whiteman was arrested on Dec. 12, 2019, after a four-hour standoff with law enforcement at a trailer court on Mullowney Lane.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided in Whiteman's case.