Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports rise in mail, package thefts

MISSOULA — The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports there has been a recent increase in mail theft, including packages being taken from porches.

According to a social media post, the incidents are happening throughout Missoula County.

The Sheriff's Office is asking that anyone who has seen suspicious activity — or has had mail taken from their mailbox — to contact Detective Sullivan at 406-258-3309.

People are also being asked to immediately call 9-1-1 if they spot suspicious activity — especially a slow-moving vehicle near rural mailboxes.

MCSO offers the following tips to help keep mail safe:

