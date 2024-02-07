Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports rise in mail, package thefts

MISSOULA — The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports there has been a recent increase in mail theft, including packages being taken from porches.
According to a social media post, the incidents are happening throughout Missoula County.
The Sheriff's Office is asking that anyone who has seen suspicious activity — or has had mail taken from their mailbox — to contact Detective Sullivan at 406-258-3309.
People are also being asked to immediately call 9-1-1 if they spot suspicious activity — especially a slow-moving vehicle near rural mailboxes.
MCSO offers the following tips to help keep mail safe:
- Empty your mailbox quickly. Do not let mail sit in the box.
- Consider getting a locking mailbox.
- Never mail outgoing payments from home. Drop them off at a USPS receptacle.
- If you are expecting and did not receive a check or other valuable mail, contact the issuing agency immediately. If needed, also contact law enforcement immediately.