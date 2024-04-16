Missoula County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect involved in ‘disturbance’

MISSOULA — Law enforcement is searching for a suspect who was involved in a Monday evening incident that began in the Bonner-West Riverside area.

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jeannette Smith reports the deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in the 1200 block of Tremper Drive shortly after 5:15 p.m. on April 15, 2024.

The people involved in the incident — including the suspect — had left the home, with Smith noting in a news release that information led the Sheriff's Office to believe the suspect may have gone to a home in Clinton.

MTN News

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT) was called to the 15000 block of Eddy Lane early Tuesday where it was believed the suspect was “barricaded inside and the presence of weapons was unknown,” the release states.

Law enforcement tried to contact and find the suspect several times. Once everyone has left the residence, Smith says SRT determined the suspect was not at the home.

The Sheriff’s Office believes this was an isolated incident and while the suspect still has not been found, there is no risk to the public at this time. An investigation is continuing.