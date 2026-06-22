Missoula man accused of Franklin to the Fort assaults makes court appearance

MISSOULA — A 28-year-old Missoula man made his initial appearance in Missoula District Court Monday morning on the felony charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a weapon, attempted robbery, and possession of a stolen weapon.

Kyle James Johnson pleaded not guilty to the assaults and break-ins that took place in the Franklin to the Fort neighborhood two weeks ago.

According to court documents, the man who was injured told authorities he was sitting in his truck with the window down when Johnson allegedly hit him with the butt end of a firearm more than 15 times and put the barrel end of the gun into his mouth.

Friends and family told MTN News the man passed away a few days after the assault.

Missoula Police also responded to a report of an elderly man found unconscious and bleeding from the head on June 9, just before 1:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of South 10th Street West.

MPD says they are currently determining whether this second incident is related.

Johnson's next court appearance is set for August 25. According to the Missoula jail roster, he is being held on a $500,000 bond.

