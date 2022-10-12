Missoula man admits to fentanyl trafficking following overdose death

MISSOULA - A Missoula man has admitted to fentanyl trafficking charges after law enforcement responded to a reported drug overdose death in Missoula County earlier this year.

U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich says Jacob Eugene Odman, 39, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl.

Odman faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and at least three years of supervised release.

The government alleged in court documents that on Feb. 18, law enforcement responded to a Missoula County residence for a reported drug overdose death and found a person — identified as John Doe — deceased.

Doe’s father reported that Doe had left the previous evening at about 7:30 p.m., returned at about 9 p.m. and then went to bed. Doe’s father found Doe unresponsive in bed that morning. Next to Doe was a small blue pill engraved with “M30.” Lab testing determined the pill contained fentanyl.

According to a news release, a toxicology report confirmed that Doe had fentanyl and a fentanyl metabolite in his blood when he died.

Doe’s cell phone had an incoming call from Odman at 7:24 p.m. on Feb. 17. Drug Enforcement Administration officers found Odman at his residence and he confirmed that Doe and another individual — identified as John Doe 2 — were there the previous night.

Officers found four bottles containing 409 blue pills labeled “M30” in Odman’s residence. Lab tests determined the pills contained fentanyl. The government further alleged Doe 2 confirmed he was at Odman’s residence with Doe the previous evening.

Doe 2 advised that on Feb. 18, he spoke with Odman, who said that Doe was dead. On Feb. 21, Odman told Doe 2 that he gave Doe pills the night before he died. In addition, on Feb. 14, Idaho State Police stopped an individual, searched his vehicle and found more than 300 fentanyl pills hidden in containers designed to look like soda cans.

The person admitted to buying fentanyl in Spokane and traveling back to Montana several times. An investigation determined that Odman and the individual were texting regularly during the Feb. 14 trip and that Odman advised he would pay the individual for a product and requested updates on his travel.

The individual told Odman, “Idaho is searching my car.” Odman responded, “Oh no.” The individual then said, “It’s in cans.”

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided over the case. Sentencing was set for Feb. 2, 2023.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Karla E. Painter is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.