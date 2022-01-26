Missoula man facing drug charges

MISSOULA - A man is facing charges in Missoula after drugs and drug paraphernalia was found in his residence.

Missoula Police Department spokesman Detective Lt. Eddie McLean says officers were called to the 2100 block of Dearborn Avenue to assist probation officers with a search of Derek New’s residence.

The probation officer was searching the residence after being contacted by MPD on Monday evening due to New violating the conditions of his probation.

Probation officers located what was later determined to be meth and additional items of drug paraphernalia, according to a news release.

New was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of Dangerous, Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and is being held for violating the conditions of his probation.