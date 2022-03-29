Watch
Missoula man sentenced for trafficking methamphetamine

Posted at 2:12 PM, Mar 29, 2022
MISSOULA - A Missoula man convicted of trafficking methamphetamine was sentenced Tuesday to six years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release.

Leonard George Carleton, 58, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to possession with intent to distribute meth, according to U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson.

Prosecutors alleged in court documents filed in the case that in May 2021, the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office supervised a controlled buy of approximately 53.6 grams of meth from Carleton.

Law enforcement then searched Carleton’s shop and vehicle on June 2, 2021, and recovered numerous guns, and over 2,800 grams, or approximately six pounds, of pure meth. Six pounds of meth is the equivalent of about 22,106 doses.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara J. Elliott prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Missoula High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force.

