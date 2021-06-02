Missoula man sentenced on meth trafficking charges

MISSOULA — A Missoula man who admitted to possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine after law enforcement officers found the drug in his hotel room has been sentenced to 100 months in prison and to five years of supervised release, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.

Demetrius Demon McVay-Hite, 36, pleaded guilty on Jan. 26 to possession with intent to distribute meth.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided.

In court documents filed in the case, the government alleged that on March 1, 2020, Missoula Police Department officers executed a search warrant on McVay-Hite’s hotel room and recovered more than one ounce of meth.

During an investigation, law enforcement learned from numerous individuals that McVay-Hite was involved in distributing meth.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara J. Elliott prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI’s Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force and the Missoula Police Department.