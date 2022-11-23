Missoula man sentenced on methamphetamine trafficking charges

MISSOULA — A Missoula man who admitted to selling methamphetamine has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich says that 40-year-old Devin Neil Farley — who pleaded guilty in August — was also sentenced to four years of supervised release.

The government alleged in court documents that Farley was involved in distributing meth throughout 2021 and early 2022.

Farley sold a total of three ounces in two separate transactions to a confidential informant in April 2021.

In November 2021, Farley was stopped in a vehicle and was in possession of a handgun, fentanyl pills and meth.

Prosecutors also said that in March 2022, Farley was found in a hotel room with another handgun, additional fentanyl pills and meth.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen resided.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara J. Elliott prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI’s Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, Missoula Police Department, Flathead Tribal Police and Northwest Drug Task Force.

