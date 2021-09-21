Missoula man sentenced to 15 years for meth trafficking

MISSOULA — A Missoula man who admitted dealing large quantities of methamphetamine in the community has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.

Terry David Starrett, 54, pleaded guilty on May 11 to possession with intent to distribute as charged in a superseding information.

The government alleged in court documents that on Jan. 7, law enforcement served a search warrant and recovered more than five pounds of meth from Starrett’s rental property and his vehicle. Five pounds of meth is the equivalent of about 18,120 individual doses.

Starrett also sold an undercover informant two ounces of meth in December 2020 and trafficked meth from Washington to Montana once or twice a week. In the fall of 2020, Starrett and another individual traveled to California and returned to Missoula with pounds of meth.

Co-defendants Laura Jeanne Haacke and Jennifer Renee Hawkes were sentenced to 54 months and to 63 months in prison respectively for their roles in the offense. A third co-defendant, Jason Dean Hager, has pleaded guilty is pending sentencing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara J. Elliott prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI’s Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force, the Missoula Police Department and the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.

U.S. District Court Judge Donald W. Molloy presided.