Missoula man sentenced to federal prison on meth trafficking charges

MISSOULA — A Missoula man has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison after admitting to methamphetamine trafficking charges has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich noted that 54-year-old Kevin Dean McLeod — who pleaded guilty in October of 2023 to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances — will also serve five years of supervised release.

The government alleged in court documents that the Missoula High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force began investigating McLeod in the Spring of 2023.

McLeod sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant, and later to an undercover agent, for a total of five times during the investigation.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara J. Elliott prosecuted the case. The Missoula High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force conducted the investigation.