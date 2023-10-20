Missoula man sentenced to over 6 years in prison on drug trafficking charges

MISSOULA — A Missoula man was sentenced to federal prison on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, after admitting to drug trafficking charges.

Eric Anthony Navarro, 33 — who had admitted to trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl — was sentenced to six years and six months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Navarro had pleaded guilty in June to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

The government alleged in court documents that Navarro was involved in bringing meth and fentanyl to the Missoula area by using short-term property rentals.

Law enforcement pulled over a vehicle, in which Navarro was a passenger, for a traffic stop on Feb. 4, 2023, and he was taken into custody.

Prosecutors say that In a later search of the vehicle, law enforcement recovered meth, fentanyl pills, heroin, a firearm and $279 in cash.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided over the sentencing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara J. Elliott prosecuted the case.

The FBI’s Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force, the Missoula Police Department and the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation.