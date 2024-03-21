Missoula PD confirms escaped suspects from Boise seen in Missoula

UPDATE: 2:49 p.m. - March 21, 2024

The Boise Police Department has announced that an inmate and his accomplice who escaped from a hospital in Boise on Wednesday have been arrested in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Inmate Skylar Meade, 37, and his accomplice, Nicholas Umphenour were taken into custody on Thursday afternoon following a brief vehicle pursuit.

The pair had been seen in Missoula on Wednesday evening, according to the Missoula Police Department.

(first report: 2:36 p.m. - March 21, 2024)

Local law enforcement has confirmed that an inmate and his accomplice who escaped from a hospital in Boise on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 were seen in Missoula

According to a Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, the suspects are now believed to be driving a silver Chrysler Pacifica minivan.

Inmate Skylar Meade, 37, fled after his accomplice, Nicholas Umphenour, allegedly ambushed and shot at two corrections officers at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise early Wednesday morning, according to Scripps News.

The Missoula Police Department has confirmed that Meade and Umphenour were seen in Missoula Wednesday evening.

They are no longer believed to be in the area any longer and there is no threat to the public.

Meade is described as being 5'6" tall and weighing 150 pounds and has face tattoos with the numbers 1 and 11, representing A and K, the first and 11th letters of the alphabet, that representing the Aryan Knights gang he affiliated with, officials said.

Boise Police Department

Umphenour is 5'11" tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes, police said.

Courtesy Boise Police Department

Anyone who sees either suspect should not approach them and call 911.