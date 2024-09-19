Missoula PD investigating sharp metal objects found in tires

MISSOULA — Missoula Police are investigating after receiving several reports of sharp metal objects being found embedded in vehicle tires.

One recent report involved a victim who discovered the object lodged in their tire and brought the vehicle to a local tire repair shop, according to a news release.

The shop told the victim they were the fourth customer to have a similar object removed from their tires.

The object has been identified as extremely sharp on all four ends and appears to have been deliberately welded to deflate tires or "potentially cause harm if stepped on," the release states.

According to MPD, while several cases have been identified, not all of the incidents have been reported to law enforcement. People who have come across similar objects or experienced unexplained tire damage are asked to contact MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or reach out directly to Detective Ethan Smith at 406-552-6335. Additionally, anonymous tips can be submitted to Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444.