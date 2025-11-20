Missoula Public Health offers free resources to help quit tobacco on Great American Smokeout

MISSOULA — Thursday, Nov. 20, marks the Great American Smokeout, and for more than 40 years, it has raised awareness of the detrimental effects of tobacco use.

The American Cancer Society encourages tobacco and nicotine users to quit for one day, taking the first step toward a healthier lifestyle.

MTN's Mark Martin interviewed Anna Barbian, a tobacco education specialist at Missoula Public Health, about free resources available to help Montanans quit.

Watch the full interview below: