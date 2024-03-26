Missoula PD searching for suspects after 'shoplifting and suspected firearm possession' incident

UPDATE: 1 p.m. - March 26, 2024

Missoula County Public Schools reports that C.S. Porter Middle School and Big Sky High School are no longer in "Secure" status.

The remainder of the school day will continue as usual, according to MCPS.

"Thank you to our staff and students for their calm response and cooperation today. We understand that any kind of emergency response can be unsettling and cause inconvenience for our school communities. Thank you for your continued understanding and support," a social media post states.

The schools were placed in "Secure" status after the Missoula Police Department responded to a report of shoplifting at Rosauers on South Reserve Street shortly before 11:30 a.m.

(second report: 12:23 p.m. - March 26, 2024)

The Missoula Police Department responded to a report of shoplifting at Rosauers on South Reserve Street shortly before 11:30 a.m.

According to the report, one of the suspects was observed with what appeared to be a firearm tucked into the waistband of his pants.

Missoula Police Department

According to a social media post, the suspects left the scene, heading west through the parking lot before law enforcement arrived on the scene.

Their whereabouts are currently unknown.

"We urge the public not to approach either individual and to immediately contact 911 if spotted or if any pertinent information arises regarding their location," the post states.

(first report: 11:55 a.m. - March 26, 2024)

The Missoula Police Department is on the scene of an incident at a local grocery store.

Law enforcement responded shortly before 11:25 a.m. to Rosauers at the corner of South Reserve Street and South Avenue.

A Rosauers employee tells MTN News that two people were involved in an incident at the store.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett says law enforcement is looking for two suspects who were involved in the incident.

Bennett tells MTN News law enforcement is investigating if the incident was an armed robbery and additional information will be released as the investigation continues.

Zach Volheim/MTN News Law enforcement in the area of Fort Missoula Regional Park and Fort Missoula on March 26, 2024.

Law enforcement is currently searching in the area of Fort Missoula Regional Park off of South Avenue.

Police are searching an old abandoned building in the area of Sgt. Sanders Street at Fort Missoula.

Missoula County Public Schools spokesperson Tyler Christensen says C.S. Porter Middle School and Big Sky High School have been placed in secure status due to the search for the suspects.

Secure status means students will stay inside the schools while police investigate.

- Developing story. Check back for updates

- Zach Volheim, Melissa Rafferty and Mark Thorsell contributed to this article.