Missoula PD seeking info on recent assault

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department is looking for information about a reported assault near Fort Missoula Regional Park.

Officers responded to the report of a disturbance near athletic fields in the 3000 block of South Avenue West shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

A caller reported that a 74-year-old man had been assaulted by another man who left the area in a dark-colored minivan toward South Avenue. Witnesses described seeing the suspect at the victim's driver-side window punching him many times.

The suspect is described as a man in his "40's" with a stocky build and broad shoulders. He's reported as having a darker complexion with short brown hair and bushy eyebrows. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt, according to a social media post.

MPD reports the victim was taken to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Detective Guy Baker reports an investigation shows the suspect followed the victim before the assault occurred -- west on South 3rd Street from Hawthorne School, then south on Clements Road, west on Mount Avenue, south on Humble Road, east on South Avenue and then south into the western entrance to the Fort Missoula Regional Park.

Anyone along that route who may have surveillance cameras that potentially captured images of a dark-colored Dodge Caravan or Plymouth Voyager closely following a brown Nissan Sentra between 11:20 a.m. and 11:35 a.m. Tuesday is asked to contact Det. Baker at (406) 552-6284.

Additionally, anyone who witnessed the incident and hasn’t already spoken to police to contact Det. Baker.

