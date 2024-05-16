Missoula Police Department seeking info on robbery suspect

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department is looking for your help in finding a robbery suspect.

Police responded to a report of a robbery in the 200 block of West Broadway on Thursday morning.

According to a social media post, the suspect fled the scene on foot and then in a vehicle. MPD is looking to identify the male suspect and the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300.

Information can also be reported anonymously through Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444.