MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department responded to a report of a robbery at a business on the 2600 block of North Reserve Street on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Employees described the suspect as being a woman in her 40s or 50s, who is 5' foot 7" inches tall with a slender build.

It is also reported that the suspect could have the first name Lisa.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300.