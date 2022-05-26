Watch
Missoula Public Library evacuated, person taken into custody

The Missoula Public Library building
Posted at 9:00 AM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 11:00:57-04

MISSOULA - A person was taken into custody following an incident that prompted the evacuation of the Missoula Public Library on Wednesday.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold says officers responded to a call for service of trespassing at the library at approximately 1:25 p.m.

The suspect had previously been trespassed for inappropriate behavior at the library and making threats, according to Arnold.

Arnold added that when officers found the suspect, he was non-compliant with officers and their verbal commands.

“The suspect male brandished a knife and barricaded himself into a bathroom," Arnold said.

Officers negotiated with the male and he was eventually disarmed and taken into custody.

The library was evacuated until shortly after 3 p.m.

No injuries were reported and Arnold noted there is no threat to the public.

